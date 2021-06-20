Keanu Reeves' John Wick 4: Here are All the New Additions to the Cast Till Now

Popular Japanese actor Hiroyuki Sanada is the latest addition to the cast of Keanu Reeves-fronted “John Wick: Chapter 4". Reeves and filmmaker Chad Stahelski are returning for the new movie in the franchise after collaborating on three earlier parts. Sanada joins Reeves, Donnie Yen, Rina Sawayama and Shamier Anderson in the project, reported Deadline.

The Japanese-born actor is a known face in Hollywood, courtesy his appearances in major movies such as “The Last Samurai", “The Wolverine", “Life", “Avengers: Endgame", “Mortal Kombat" and most recently “Army of the Dead". He has also featured in hit TV series like “Lost" and HBO’s “Westworld".

Stahelski, who previously helmed “John Wick" (2014), “John Wick: Chapter 2" (2017) and “John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum" (2019), will direct the new movie from a script by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. “John Wick: Chapter 4" will be produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Stahelski. Reeves will executive produce along with Louise Rosner.

The movie will start production later this year with shooting on location in France, Germany and Japan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here