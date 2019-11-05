Take the pledge to vote

Keanu Reeves Makes Relationship with Alexandra Grant Public

Grant is a Los Angeles-based artist with whom Keanu had collaborated on the books Ode To Happiness and Shadows.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 5, 2019, 4:15 PM IST
Keanu Reeves Makes Relationship with Alexandra Grant Public
Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves was recently seen walking the red carpet with girlfriend Alexandra Grant. The two made their first public appearance as a couple at the LACMA Art+ Film Gala Presented By Gucci in Los Angeles on Saturday.

According to a report in Daily mail, the actor and the artist were together with each other throughout the event, stealing affectionate glances while posing for dozens of photographs in front of the press.

The actor donned a black suit, which he paired with a black shirt and tie along with workman boots, the report elaborated, adding that Grant looked elegant in a navy blue sleeveless dress with heels and bracelets.

Grant is a Los Angeles-based artist with whom Keanu had collaborated on the books Ode To Happiness and Shadows. While Grant has contributed to the books with her art, Reeves had penned poetry for them.

Reeves was, most notably, earlier in a relationship with Jennifer Syme. The couple broke up after she gave birth to a stillborn, eight months into her pregnancy. Jennifer passed away in a car accident in 2001. Prior to his current relationship, Reeves was linked to actress China Chow in 2008, but that too did not last.

The actor was last seen on the big screen in John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum.

