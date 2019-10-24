Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Keanu Reeves May Join Fast and Furious Franchise, in Talks With Its Producer Chris Morgan
Chris Morgan revealed that he wanted Keanu Reeves to join Fast and Furious franchise for a while now but had not been able to due to schedule conflicts.
Image of Keanu Reeves, courtesy of Twitter
It is often said that when life pulls you down, it is preparing to shoot you forward similar to the mechanism of a bow and arrow. Currently, Keanu Reeves is an unstoppable arrow winning hearts of audiences across various platforms. He is riding high on the success of his latest John Wick installment. He surprised fans with a cameo in the film Always Be My Maybe. Fans were also surprised when it was revealed that Reeves would be the voice and face of one of the game's protagonists.
Now it has come to light that Keanu Reeves might also be joining the Fast and the Furious franchise soon. In an interview with Screenrant, Chris Morgan, screenwriter, and producer of Fast and the Furious revealed that he was in talks with Reeves to induct him into the franchise.
Morgan said, "I sat down with him and we’re talking. I wanted him to be in the Fast universe for a very long time. The hardest thing is always time and competing schedules and then designing the right thing together. My fervent desire is to bring him into this franchise for sure."
It may be a while before we get to see Reeves in the franchise as Fast and Furious 9 is currently shooting. A tenth film has been planned ahead. Whether it manages to rope in Keanu Reeves or not, only time will tell.
Chris Morgan has been a screenwriter for all of the Fast and the Furious films since its third installment. Following the sixth film, he began to serve as a producer as well.
Fast and the Furious 9 directed by Justin Lin stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Michael Rooker, John Cena, and Cardi B. It is set to release on May 22 next year.
