Keanu Reeves Returns to Matrix 4 Sets in Berlin, Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Accompanies

As the spread of the novel Coronavirus has seen a slowdown in recent weeks, the Hollywood movies have resumed shooting in accessible locations. One of these is Matrix 4, which is all set to get the camera rolling.

Actor Keanu Reeves, his co-star and on-screen lover, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Neil Patrick Harris arrived in Berlin this week to shoot for their upcoming movie.

The John Wick actor has been accompanied on his trip to Berlin by his girlfriend Alexandra Grant. The duo was spotted having some fun, giggling around their friends in the German capital. Needless to say, the couple look much in love while spending time together during the hectic schedule as well.

The 55-year-old actor seems to enjoy the company of her artist and philanthropist girlfriend, 47. While Keanu looked hot as usual in an all-black attire, with a red cap and brown shoes, Alexandra looked poised in a black jacket and leggings, with an off-white scarf around her neck.

The couple were first spotted together in November last year. However, there is no confirmation about the time when they started dating.

Meanwhile, the Matrix 4 is slated to be released in 2021, while the production began in early January this year. The filming of the movie, which earlier stopped in Berlin in March, will resume as the stars arrived in the city on Sunday.

