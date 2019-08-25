Keanu Reeves Riding Horse for Dangerous John Wick 3 Stunts Leaves Internet Spellbound

Keanu Reeves, Hollywood's favourite action star, recently took his daredevilry a notch higher in the blockbuster film John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. The stunts and action sequences were admired so much that the studio even announced that a fourth John Wick film will be releasing too. And now a video of Reeves practicing stunts for John Wick 3 has surfaced, which has left fans gasping over Reeves' conviction and guts to do the said stunts himself.

The clip, which is a People.com exclusive BTS footage, refers to Reeves practicing stunts for the high octane fight sequence featuring Reeves riding a horse and killing bad guys in the middle of New York streets.

In Parabellum, this particular section comes in the first half of the film, when Reeves is being chased by bounty hunters as he evades on the back of a horse. We have to admit, Reeves killed it the way he fought the bad guys on-screen.

In the BTS video, the director Chad Stahelski even says, "Riding a horse was too easy for Keanu Reeves, so we had him do trick riding."

Reeves can be seen training how to ride horses at a fast pace inside a ranch as he practices for the shoot. Watch the clip here:

After the runaway success of the first three John Wick films, Lionsgate announced that it is planning to launch the John Wick universe for television too. Last year, it was announced that the studio and Starz are developing a spin-off TV show titled The Continental whose executive producers include both John Wick franchise director Stahelski and Reeves.

Reeves is also returning for a fourth Matrix film, to be helmed by Lana Wachowski.

Meanwhile, John Wick 4 releases on May 21, 2021.

