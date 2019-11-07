Keanu Reeves Says New Girlfriend Alexandra Grant 'Saved Him From a Dark Place'

Actor Keanu Reeves created quite a frenzy after he stepped out with his girlfriend, artist Alexandra Grant. The two made their relationship official by walking the red carpet at the glitzy LACMA Art + Film Gala By Gucci. Fans of the actor were quite impressed by the fact that Reeves, 55, was dating an "age-appropriate" Grant, 46 and called him a "good man."

Grant is Reeves' first official girlfriend in decades, after his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Syme died in a car crash, two years after giving birth to their stillborn baby in 2001. According to sources quoted by Mirror UK, Reeves shared his heartbreak with "spiritual and sensitive" Grant who helped him with his grief.

"She's one of the few people who's managed to get Keanu to open up about his emotions and past," an insider told Life&Style magazine. "He was in such a dark place for so long, but Alexandra's positive outlook and support have played a huge part in helping him turn his life around. Some say she's not only stolen his heart but she's also saved him," they added.

The couple has been dating for the past year. The rumours first circulated when they were spotted outside a Sushi restaurant in mid-October. "They started dating earlier this year but have wanted to keep it quiet," a source told People magazine. Reeves and Grant, however, have been working together for many years. They first collaborated on a book in 2011 when Alexandra illustrated Keanu's first book Ode To Happiness.

