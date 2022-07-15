Keanu Reeves Set to Host a docuseries on Formula One for Disney Plus; Deets Inside

Hollywood Star Keanu Reeves most popularly known for his roles in critically-acclaimed films like John Wick and The Matrix is in the process of developing a docuseries about Formula One for the streaming giant Disney+. The focus of the four-part docuseries would primarily be on Ross Brown, the Managing Director of Formula One who took the helm of Honda Team, changed the name to Brawn GP that went on to accomplish two unprecedented championship victories.

According to Variety, Keanu Reeves would be the host of the series and the actor has been busy conducting interviews for the same. The docuseries team consists of known faces like former Ferrari chairman Luca di Montezemolo who was snapped with Keanu Reeves last month alongside drivers Jenson Button and Rubens Barrichello. If reports were to be believed, Brawn would also be participating in the process.

Keanu Reeves was spotted at the British Grand Prix in Silverstone, the UK last week where the actor interacted with a local racing journalist about the documentary series.“We want to tell that amazing remarkable story (of Brawn). There is so much to talk about,” he said.

The John Wick Star further elaborated, “A friend of mine was telling me the story and I was so struck by it. He was actually working for Brawn back in the day in publicity and he’s a producer/director and so we were like, well let’s tell that story, let’s try and tell that story,”

Keanu added, “It’s been really great to be able to learn more about what was going on in Formula One that year. It wasn’t just the cars, new regulations, FOTA (the Formula One Teams Association), breakaway series. I mean there was just so much happening in Formula One at that time. The world of Formula One was just extraordinary. I mean, it’s always extraordinary, but in that year with Brawn GP I think something really special happened.”

Currently, Formula One has been trending across the world. Apart from Keanu Reeves, Brad Pitt, John Krasinski and Jerry Bruckheimer have come together for a Formula One movie produced by Apple Studios. On the other hand, a series about the life of Bernie Ecclestone, a Formula One champion is in the process of making. Italian Studio Fandago has also joined the F1 bandwagon with an exclusive series about the first female Formula One driver.

