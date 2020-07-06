Keanu Reeves Snapped on Dinner Date with Girlfriend Alexandra Grant

Keanu Reeves celebrated Independence Day in the United States with his girlfriend Alexandra Grant. The couple was out for dinner on the Fourth of July in Berlin, where they were spotted with Reeves' The Matrix 4 co-stars.

For the outing, the 55-year-old actor opted for a black suit and trousers looking dapper. The visual artist, on the other hand, was dressed in a jacket and matching bottoms. The John Wick actor decided to keep his locks easy while Grant tied her tresses in a ponytail.

Reeves was spotted with Grant for the first time in public together in 2019. Their first appearance at a red carpet event in Los Angeles in November made their relationship official. Reeves met Grant at a dinner party in 2009 and the duo collaborate on two books together - Ode to Happiness, published in 2011 and Shadows in 2016.

The fourth installment in The Matrix franchise is directed and co-written by Lana Wachowski.

The science fiction action film has Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Lambert Wilson reprise their roles from the previous instalments in the series. The film also stars Neil Patrick Harris and Priyanka Chopra. The Matrix 4 is scheduled to be released on April 1, 2022.

Reeves will also be seen in the upcoming science fiction comedy, Bill & Ted Face the Music. The sequel to Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (1991) is directed by Dean Parisot. Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter and William Sadler will reprise their roles. The film is set for release on August 28, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

