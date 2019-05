Keanu Reeves Sums up John Wick Franchise in 60 Seconds, See Video

John Wick is known for his brawn in the eponymous action-franchise. But in a new video, hosted by entertainment channel IGN, actor Keanu Reeves can be seen summing up the franchise, which is two films old, in 60 seconds, giving us a glimpse of his enviable, sharp brain. Reeves is preparing for the release of the third installment of the series, which is titled Parabellum. The film releases on May 17.In one breath, Reeves recalls the events of the first two films that came out in 2014 and 2017 respectively. In the acclaimed action franchise, Reeves plays a retired assassin, who returns to battlegrounds to avenge the killing of his dog. To prepare new viewers for the upcoming sequel, Reeves adopted this special way. See video here:Parbellum picks up right after the events of John Wick Chapter 2, where Reeves is in desperate lookout for partners to help him survive the international killing contract of USD 14 million.Asia Kate Dillon as the Adjudicator, Mark Dacascos as Zero and Halle Berry as Sofia are the new entrants in the film series, while Laurence Fishburne as the Bowery King, Sir Ian McShane as Winston and Lance Reddick as Charon will reprise their roles from the earlier films.Parabellum is third in the film series, which is directed by Chad Stahelski and written by Derek Kolstad. John Wick has garnered praise for its highly stylised slick action sequences and neo-noir tone. Going by some critics’ reviews, Reeves has delivered his one of the best performances in one of the best action films of recent times. John Wick: Chapter 3-Parabellum will release on May 17 worldwide.Follow @News18Movies for more