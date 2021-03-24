Keanu Reeves to Produce and Star in Live-action Adaptation of His Comic Series 'Brzrkr'

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will star in and produce a live-action film and anime series adaptation of “Brzrkr", which is his own studio’s comic series. The John Wick star makes his comic book debut with the series, written with New York Times bestselling writer Matt Kindt.

The 56-year-old actor-filmmaker will first star in the action film adaptation of the comicbooks and later feature in an anime series which will follow the film’s timeline, further expanding the ‘Brzrkr’ universe by exploring different elements of the story. The new projects will be an expansion on the 12-episode limited series, which originated from an idea Reeves had been developing for a number of years.

Reeves will also reprise his role in the series and voice his character of the protagonist ‘B’ in the anime series, according to Variety.

‘Brzrkr’ (pronounced “berserker") is described as a “brutally epic saga about an immortal warrior’s 80,000 year fight through the ages. The man known only as ‘B’ (to be essayed by Reeves) is half-mortal and half-god, cursed and compelled to violence, even at the sacrifice of his sanity", Variety added.