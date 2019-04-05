LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Keanu Reeves Trains With Navy SEAL and Automatic Rifles for 'John Wick 3,' See Video

'John Wick: Chapter 3- Parabellum' will release on May 17 worldwide. See a video of Keanu Reeves training for the film.

Updated:April 5, 2019, 12:39 PM IST
Action star Keanu Reeves is gearing up for the release of his much awaited film John Wick: Chapter 3-Parabellum, which is set to come out in May this year. A video was put up on the internet that shows him in training to become the deadly assassin he plays in the action film franchise. Reeves had especially flown down to Florida to learn stunts for the upcoming sequel.

The training camp, which is known as Vigilance Elite, released a video recently in which the actor can be seen learning some stunts from a Navy SEAL veteran Shawn Ryan. In the video, Shawn is instructing the actor, 54, on how to hold a gun before entering a room with a possible target in hiding. Reeves listens carefully as Ryan teaches him survival tricks, appropriate body movements, anticipating and engaging possible threats and escape tactics.

Later in the video, we can also see Reeves taking the assault rifle and doing as he was instructed. Reeves is dressed casually for the training, an unassuming jeans, T-shirt and cap, but looks every bit as deadly as the pro killer he plays in the film series. It is said that the actor prefers doing most his stunts and uses a body double only in very tricky situations.

Watch Reeves train for John Wick: Chapter 3– Parabellum here:



John Wick: Chapter 3– Parabellum will release on May 17. The film is directed by Chad Stahelski and written by Derek Kolstad. John Wick has garnered praise for its highly stylised, slick action sequences and neo-noir tone. Going by some critics’ reviews, Reeves has delivered his one of the best performances in one of the best action films of recent times.


Follow @News18Movies for more




