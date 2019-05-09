English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Keanu Reeves Underwent Four Months of Intense Training for John Wick Chapter 3 Parabellum
Directed by Chad Stahelski, John Wick: Chapter 3–Parabellum will release in India on May 17.
Keanu Reeves in a still from John Wick: Chapter 3–Parabellum. (Image: Instagram/John Wick Movie)
Actor Keanu Reeves says training for John Wick: Chapter 3–Parabellum was not at all easy.
"The vision for this film was so ambitious that I went into serious training four months before," Reeves said in a statement.
"There are so many different kinds of action sequences–not only more styles of martial arts and more gun play, but also motorcycles, horses and dogs, so the training was intense. But honestly, I love it. I love this character and I love the John Wick universe (that) we have created," added the 54-year-old.
Talking about the training that he underwent for this film, he said, "Sometimes I would think that maybe the training for this film was hard because of my age, but then I realised this one would be hard even if I wasn't 54 because there's so much action in Parabellum. It's demanding but I like it that way."
Reeves will be back as the remorseful assassin John Wick. He has teamed up with actress Halle Berry for another mission. Chapter three will pick up in the immediate aftermath of John Wick 2, with Wick excommunicated and on the run, having to defend himself against a host of equally skilled assassins looking to scoop up the bounty for killing him.
For Reeves, action has always been about a connection between the audience and the character. "If that connection is there, the action has an emotional impact and you can feel the stakes."
In addition to Berry, new cast members include Anjelica Huston, Asia Kate Dillon and Jerome Flynn.
Directed by Chad Stahelski and brought to India by PVR Pictures, the film will release on May 17.
