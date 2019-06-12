Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Keanu Reeves Was Clueless About Being Internet's Latest Boyfriend, Says 'That’s Wacky'

Fans love Keanu Reeves for whatever he does and the actor is quite unaware of his stardom.

News18.com

Updated:June 12, 2019, 6:09 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Keanu Reeves Was Clueless About Being Internet's Latest Boyfriend, Says 'That’s Wacky'
A Still from The Ellen Show
Loading...
In over thirty years, Keanu Reeves, who is now 54 years old, has had a diverse career in the entertainment industry. In his career, Reeves has acted in a number of movies and has proved himself to be a versatile actor. Among them are, John Wick series who's third installed released last month and another is his hilarious cameo in Netflix's Always Be My Maybe.

Continuing to be the man of the moment in reel and real life, the public love for the deep-voiced actor has reached a fever pitch. And now, the actor is being dubbed as the internet’s newest boyfriend.

However, Reeves has been clueless about the whole thing. "I’ve been what? I didn’t know that" he told People. "That’s, uh, that’s wacky. Well, the positivity’s great." said the actor adding, "It’s really special how John Wick was embraced, and working on Always Be My Maybe, great, you know."

Meanwhile, the fourth installment of the film has already been announced for 2021. "You have served. You will be of service. John Wick: Chapter 4 is coming - May 21, 2021," Variety reported. However, No other details were revealed by the Hollywood studio.

The first John Wick movie opened in 2014 and collected just USD 90 million total, while its 2017 sequel made USD 172 million lifetime. Parabellum picks up right after the events of John Wick Chapter 2, where Reeves is in a desperate lookout for partners to help him survive the international killing contract of USD 14 million.

Directed by Chad Stahelski and written by Derek Kolstad, Asia Kate Dillon as the Adjudicator, Mark Dacascos as Zero and Halle Berry as Sofia are the new entrants in the film series, while Laurence Fishburne as the Bowery King, Sir Ian McShane as Winston and Lance Reddick as Charon have reprised their roles from the earlier films.

Last year, it was announced that the studio and Starz are developing a spin-off TV show titled The Continental whose executive producers include both John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski and Reeves.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram