Kedar Shinde Explains Why Shahir Sable Did Not Sing For More Movies

Shahir Sable, one of the legends of Maharashtrian folk music, is soon to be immortalised on screen in a biopic made by his own grandson, acclaimed filmmaker Kedar Shinde. The biopic, titled Maharashtra Shahir, is Kedar’s way of paying a befitting tribute to his grandfather and famed artist.

On the occasion of Maharashtra Day, a teaser of Maharashtra Shahir was released in Aurangabad in the presence of MNS chief Raj Thackeray. And now, Kedar has shared a new post, along with some photos of Shahir Sable and explained why his grandfather did not sing for movies often. The author of the long caption was Vasundhara Sable, daughter of Shahir Sable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kedar Shinde (@kedaarshinde)

In his post, Kedar Shinde, on behalf of Vasundhara said, “Baba (Shahir) stayed away from the Marathi film industry. During his aspiring period, he used to get many offers to sing for films, but Baba himself did not want to be confined in any way."

“But since he was a friend of many dignitaries in the Marathi film industry, it was very difficult for him to refuse anyone. Later, when he came to prominence, he started thinking about how to turn down offers for songs," Kedar wrote.

Furthermore, the director said, “But he sang some songs for the industry at his friends’ urging. His performance Dadla Nako Gam Bai brought him instant money and fame but he knew better than to fall into that trap." The post says that had Shahir given in to the temptation, Marathi music would have missed out on many folk songs.

The last film song Shahir recorded was for Kedar Shinde’s Agambai Arechcha in which he sang his own song Malharwari with new music composition by Ajay-Atul. He was 80-years-old at the time. Krishnarao Ganpatrao Sable, popularly known as Shahir Sable, was the one who gave the state its unofficial anthem Jai Jai Maharashtra Maza.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.