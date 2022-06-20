Kedar Shinde Remembers Balasaheb Thackeray On Shiv Sena Foundation Day

Marathi filmmaker Kedar Shinde remembered Balasaheb Thackeray, the founder of Shiv Sena, on the party’s 56th foundation day. Shinde shared a throwback photo of his father with Balasaheb.

Sharing the photo, Shinde wrote a long note and revealed how Balasaheb Thackeray once came to his house to meet his father. He started his note by writing, “Today is Shiv Sena’s founding day … Old memories are revived … Thackeray’s (Balasaheb Thackeray’s) visit to Baba’s house Despite the terror of the great leaders of that time in Western Maharashtra, the meetings held by Baba at Thackeray’s place. After the riots, a famous English daily published a big photo of Baba in the newspaper and criticised Baba as the ‘blood thirsty man who misled Balasaheb.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kedar Shinde (@kedaarshinde)

According to Shinde, the newspaper even asked his father to stay away from Shiv Sena. Shinde also regretted that his father’s contributions will not be mentioned when Shiv Sena’s history will be written.

“ I remember all this today. Baba voted for Shiv Sena till the end. Uncle Thackeray also loved the Sable family. But the only sad thing is that when the history of Shiv Sena will be written, it will not mention Baba’s contribution,” added Shinde.

The famous director and actor is the grandson of legendary Marathi folk artist Shahir Sable. Shahir’s son and famous music composer and singer Devdatta Sable is his maternal uncle.

Kedar Shinde has directed Marathi films like Rangeela Rayabaa, Aga Bai Arechyaa 2, Kho Kho, and Irada Pakka. Not just films, Kedar Shinde has also directed Marathi TV serials. The television shows directed by Kedar Shinde include Madhu Ithe Aani Chandra Tithe, Ghadalay Bighadalay and more.

