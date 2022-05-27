Kedar Shinde's Emotional Note For Friend Deepak Bhagwat On His Birthday

There is always one person in everyone’s life that sticks by them through thick and thin, even if they are not blood relatives. For Marathi cinema’s ace Kedar Shinde, that person is his friend Deepak Bhagwat, and to mark his birthday, the director shared a very emotional post on his social media.

The filmmaker recently penned a heartfelt note for his friend Deepak Bhagwat. He shared a picture with Deepak and wrote, “This man standing right behind me has spent 14-15 hours of his day with me for the last 17 years. My family and I cannot do without him. Deepak Bhagwat, what kind of bond is this? I don’t know, but is it the blessing of the Lord that you are with me? Happy birthday.”

Meanwhile, Kedar Shinde is a famed director in the Marathi film and television industry. He is well known for his work in movie such as Shriyut Gangadhar Tipare, Ghadalanya Bighalanya and Saheb Bibi and Me.

The filmmaker recently announced a biography on his grandfather, performer and playwright Shahir Sable, a Maharashtrian folk music icon. On the eve of Maharashtra Day, Raj Thackeray, leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), presented the poster of Kedar Shinde’s directorial Maharashtra Shahir. The event took place at Aurangabad’s Sanskritik Krida Mandal.

The filmmaker shared a picture of the leader standing alongside the poster of his upcoming movie. Along with the picture, he wrote, “A top artist looking at your artwork. Heartfelt joy.”

Kedar Shinde, who helmed and bankrolled the film, will take the viewers through the many periods of Shahir Sable’s life and career. Pratima Kulkarni wrote the script and dialogues for Maharashtra Shahir. Furthermore, the music of the Ajay-Atul combo is one of the film’s major attractions.

The film will star Ankush Choudhary, a prominent Marathi actor, who will take on the role of Shahir Sable.

