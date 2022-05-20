Kedar Shinde's Post Shines Light On How Shahir Sable Travelled During His Time

Kedar Shinde, the Marathi filmmaker often pens beautiful heartfelt notes, dedicated to his friends and family. In his recent post, the ace filmmaker has written a long note dedicated to the journey of Shahir Sable.

Sharing a long-lost photo, the filmmaker said, “Travel Time does not change so fast! There was a time immediately after independence, when there were no roads in the villages, the means of transportation had not reached the villages and basically, the electricity was still shining in the urban areas. Twelve km is the distance, sometimes fifteen, even twenty km, then the journey would start by carrying all the luggage and instruments on the head, arms, and shoulders.

“In many places, the food we get after the program used to be the same, but as we were getting younger, we were determined to do something.

“But he worked so hard that the days turned. Soon Shahir settled in Mumbai and bought a second-hand car. Shahir was a good driver, how he learned to drive is the subject of research, but still, he had a driver named Mungekar in the car … Later in life, he took many new cars … Jeep is his favourite type of car. For many years, he drove Maharashtra with all the artists out of the jeep.

“While travelling in a new 24-seater car with 40 artists, they returned to Maharashtra,” he said

For the unversed, the ace filmmaker is coming up with a biopic on the legend of Maharashtrian folk music, actor, and playwright Shahir Sable. The film titled Maharashtra Shahir has been under production for more than two years. Last year, on the occasion of Shahir Sable’s 100th birth anniversary, the ace Marathi filmmaker through a video announced the biopic and also revealed the title.

With the announcement, it was also stated that the biopic will hit the theatres in 2023.

