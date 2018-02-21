GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Kedarnath: Abhishek Kapoor Shares Puja Video, Schedule 2 Is Now Underway

Kapoor shared a small video of a 'puja' on Wednesday to announce the news on Instagram.

News18.com

Updated:February 21, 2018, 6:17 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kedarnath: Abhishek Kapoor Shares Puja Video, Schedule 2 Is Now Underway
Image: Instagram/ KriArj Entertainment
Mumbai: Director Abhishek Kapoor, who had a falling out with the producers of Kedarnath has started the second schedule of the film's shooting.

Kapoor shared a small video of a 'puja' on Wednesday to announce the news on Instagram.

"The journey continues. Schedule two underway. 'Kedarnath', jai bhole nath. Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan," he posted on his Instagram account.



Kedarnath will launch actor Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan.

The movie is being jointly made by KriArj Entertainment, T-Series, Balaji Motion Pictures and Kapoor's Guy In The Sky Pictures (GITS).

While KriArj Entertainment's representatives had blamed the director's unprofessional behaviour and mismanagement as the reason for the delay in the movie, his representatives alleged that there was "lack of transparency in KriArj Entertainment's financial dealings".

Earlier this week, Arjun N. Kapoor of KriArj Entertainment had told IANS: "We are confident that things will be sorted out soon".

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You