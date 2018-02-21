Kedarnath: Abhishek Kapoor Shares Puja Video, Schedule 2 Is Now Underway

: Director Abhishek Kapoor, who had a falling out with the producers of Kedarnath has started the second schedule of the film's shooting.Kapoor shared a small video of a 'puja' on Wednesday to announce the news on Instagram."The journey continues. Schedule two underway. 'Kedarnath', jai bhole nath. Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan," he posted on his Instagram account.Kedarnath will launch actor Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan.The movie is being jointly made by KriArj Entertainment, T-Series, Balaji Motion Pictures and Kapoor's Guy In The Sky Pictures (GITS).While KriArj Entertainment's representatives had blamed the director's unprofessional behaviour and mismanagement as the reason for the delay in the movie, his representatives alleged that there was "lack of transparency in KriArj Entertainment's financial dealings".Earlier this week, Arjun N. Kapoor of KriArj Entertainment had told IANS: "We are confident that things will be sorted out soon".