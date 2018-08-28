Kedarnath Director Abhishek Kapoor and Wife Pragya Yadav Blessed With a Baby Boy

Director Abhishek Kapoor and wife Pragya Yadav Kapoor welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Tuesday. Abhishek and Pragya are already parents to a three-year-old Isana. It's a double celebration for Abhishek as tomorrow (August 29) his directorial debut Rock On!! clocks 10 years.The filmmaker expressed his happiness by sharing a video of Isana on his Instagram and wrote, "With the blessings of lord Shiva, In the wee hours of this morning, my jaan @pragyadav has bought another bundle of joy in to our lives. At 3.38 am today, 28 of august 2018, #isana ka bhaiya aa gaya . #jaibholenath. Both mother and son are doing fine and resting. Its gonna be a mad house with a lot more love to go around #isanakafasana" (sic)The actor had announced the news of his second baby by posting a picture of his wife with a baby bump.Meanwhile, Abhishek is all set for the release of Kedarnath, which marks Bollywood debut of Sara Ali Khan. The film also stars Sushant Singh Rajput. The film is expected to hit screens in November 2018.