English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kedarnath Director Abhishek Kapoor and Wife Pragya Yadav Blessed With a Baby Boy
The actor had announced the news of his second child by posting a picture of wife Pragya with a baby bump on his Instagram.
The actor had announced the news of his second child by posting a picture of wife Pragya with a baby bump on his Instagram.
Loading...
Director Abhishek Kapoor and wife Pragya Yadav Kapoor welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Tuesday. Abhishek and Pragya are already parents to a three-year-old Isana. It's a double celebration for Abhishek as tomorrow (August 29) his directorial debut Rock On!! clocks 10 years.
The filmmaker expressed his happiness by sharing a video of Isana on his Instagram and wrote, "With the blessings of lord Shiva, In the wee hours of this morning, my jaan @pragyadav has bought another bundle of joy in to our lives. At 3.38 am today, 28 of august 2018, #isana ka bhaiya aa gaya . #jaibholenath. Both mother and son are doing fine and resting. Its gonna be a mad house with a lot more love to go around #isanakafasana" (sic)
The actor had announced the news of his second baby by posting a picture of his wife with a baby bump.
Meanwhile, Abhishek is all set for the release of Kedarnath, which marks Bollywood debut of Sara Ali Khan. The film also stars Sushant Singh Rajput. The film is expected to hit screens in November 2018.
Also Watch
The filmmaker expressed his happiness by sharing a video of Isana on his Instagram and wrote, "With the blessings of lord Shiva, In the wee hours of this morning, my jaan @pragyadav has bought another bundle of joy in to our lives. At 3.38 am today, 28 of august 2018, #isana ka bhaiya aa gaya . #jaibholenath. Both mother and son are doing fine and resting. Its gonna be a mad house with a lot more love to go around #isanakafasana" (sic)
With the blessings of lord Shiva, In the wee hours of this morning, my jaan @pragyadav has bought another bundle of joy in to our lives. At 3.38 am today, 28 of august 2018, #isana ka bhaiya aa gaya . #jaibholenath🙏🙏. Both mother and son are doing fine and resting. Its gonna be a mad house with a lot more ❤️ to go around #isanakafasana
The actor had announced the news of his second baby by posting a picture of his wife with a baby bump.
Meanwhile, Abhishek is all set for the release of Kedarnath, which marks Bollywood debut of Sara Ali Khan. The film also stars Sushant Singh Rajput. The film is expected to hit screens in November 2018.
Also Watch
-
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Roshan Slams 'Trash' Report That Disha Patani Opted Out of a Film Because of His Behaviour
- Google For India 2018: Google Updates Assistant For Android And Home Smart Speakers
- Asian Games: Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem Wants to Emulate Brilliant Neeraj Chopra
- US Open: Serena Williams Gets Warm Welcome and Win in Flushing Meadows Return
- Microsoft Office Lens App Gets Text Annotations on iOS, Android
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...