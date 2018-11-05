Kedarnath Priests Demand Ban on Sushant and Sara’s Film, Accuse it of Promoting Love Jihad

View this post on Instagram

No tragedy, no wrath of nature, no act of God can defeat the power of love! Presenting the official #KedarnathPoster‬, teaser out at 12 noon! 👀🙏❤️ @sushantsinghrajput #RonnieScrewvala @gattukapoor @pragyadav @gitspictures @rsvpmovies @zeemusiccompany #kedarnath #jaibholenath #shambhu