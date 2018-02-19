Kedarnath Stalled: Sara Ali Khan Will Now Make Debut With Ranveer In This Movie?

Sara Ali Khan's debut has hit a roadblock as Kedarnath co-producer KriArj Entertainment filed a lawsuit against the film's director Abhishek Kapoor for allegedly breaching the contract.Kedarnath, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara, has been backed by KriArj Entertainment, T-Series, Balaji Motion Pictures and Kapoor’s Guy In The Sky Pictures. On Saturday, KriArj studio, founded and headed by Prernaa Arora, released a statement, stating that it would move the Bombay High Court to reinforce its right on the film.The studio also alleged that the film was expected to be completed in four months but Kapoor’s unprofessional behaviour and mismanagement led to multiple production delays and stoppages.With her debut mired in a controversy, there have been reports that Sara will now make a debut with Ranveer Singh's Simmba.Directed by Rohit Shetty, Simmba is set to release on December 28 and will see Ranveer in the role of a cop named Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba.