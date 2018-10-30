Kedarnath Teaser: Love Helps Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan Survive Nature’s Wrath

After many delays and much speculation, the makers have finally released the teaser of Sara’s, Saif Ali Khan’s daughter, debut film Kedarnath.Also starring Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead, this Abhishek Kapoor directorial is a love story set in the backdrop of the devastating 2013 Uttarakhand floods.The 1.40-minute teaser has incessant rain, floods, lightening, landslides and amid all the havoc, Sara. Dim lighting and extravagant VFX have been used to build the menacing mood. The teaser video shows the nature in all its fury and humans struggling hard for survival as powerful water currents consume all.In the film, Sara plays an upper-class pilgrim who meets Sushant’s ‘pithu’ (the person who carries children and the old on their backs) while on a pilgrimage to Kedarnath, a holy Hindu shrine located in the foothills of the Himalayas.Since Kedarnath marks Sara’s debut, the teaser focuses more on her than Sushant. And the 23-year-old impresses in the several quick shots of her scattered through the teaser.Watch it here:Abhishek Kapoor released the poster earlier on Monday. It shows Sushant carrying Sara — dressed vibrantly in bright-coloured ‘salwar kurti’ — on his back as he navigates his way through the tricky walkway to the Kedarnath temple. The temple, majestic Himalayas and other pilgrims make for the background. It says "Love is a pilgrimage".With Kedarnath releasing on December 7, Sara will have two films opening next month. The other is Rohit Shetty’s much-talked-about Simmba, in which she stars opposite Ranveer Singh.