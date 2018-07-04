Kedarnath to Fault In Our Stars Remake: It's Raining Films For Sushant Singh Rajput

Post the success of MS Dhoni, Sushant Singh Rajput is indeed on a roll. The actor just wrapped up the shooting of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath opposite Sara Ali Khan and is already busy with the shoot of Abhishek Chaubey's decoit film Son Chiriya, and preparing for his role in Mukesh Chhabra's directorial debut, the hindi remake of Fault in our stars.The actor is also prepping for Tarun Mansukhani's Drive opposite Jacqueline Fernadez and Nitesh Tiwari and Sajid Nadiadwala's next film. As of now, Sushant is said to have as many as six projects waiting for his dates to be allocated.Now, Grapevine has it that Sushant will be playing an Indian sports legend in a sports biopic being developed at a big scale and will be collaborating for it with Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP films with whom he's already doing two films: Kedarnath and Son Chiriya. Given the rumours doing the rounds around the sequel to Sushant's blockbuster hit Dhoni, could this be Dhoni 2.0?There are also reports that Sushant Singh Rajput and Kartik Aryan will be seen together in a sequel of Aankhen or the reboot of legendary film Andaz Apna Apna. He is also busy with the preparation of India's first space film Chanda Mama Door Ke alongside Nawazzudin Siddiqui.