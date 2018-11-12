Kedarnath Trailer: Watch Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan Fight It All for Love

After many delays and much speculation, director Abhishek Kapoor finally dropped the trailer of his forthcoming film Kedarnath on Monday.Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante Sara Ali Khan in lead roles, Kedarnath is a love story set in the backdrop of the devastating 2013 Uttarakhand floods.In the film, Sara plays Mukku, an upper-class Hindu pilgrim and Sushant Mansoor, a Muslim ‘pithoo’ (porter) who carries children and the old to Kedarnath, a holy Hindu shrine located in the foothills of the Himalayas.The 3-minute trailer has it all—intense drama, budding romance, star-crossed lovers, furious parents, picturesque Himalayas, a beautiful rebel girl, a shy obedient boy, and nature in all its fury.In whatever little we see of Sara, she impresses. Sushant too looks promising in the role of a man troubled by love. However, Kedarnath will inevitably remind you of Shashi Kapoor and Zeenath Aman’s 1978 film Satyam Shivam Sundaram.Kedarnath’s release has been marred by several controversies, delaying it by about six months. However, troubles have hardly ended for the film as BJP leaders and Hindu priests have taken offense to a Muslim boy romancing a Hindu girl. Accusing it of promoting ‘love jihad’, they are demanding that the film be banned from screening.Originally slated to release in June, Kedarnath will now open on December 7. Interestingly, Sara’s second film, Rohit Shetty’s much-talked-about Simmba, in which she stars opposite Ranveer Singh, will release in the same month on December 28.Watch the trailer here: