Kedarnath, Malang, Tanhaji, Thappad or War: Which Film Will You Watch in Theatre Again?

Earlier this year, Sooryanshi with Akshay Kumar in the role of a cop saw its release date pushed from March 27 to indefinitely. A few days later, theaters across India were closed. That’s how quickly the coronavirus pandemic wiped out moviegoing this year, halting productions and forcing producers to put their potential blockbusters on hold.

After seven months of a dry spell, cinema halls are set to raise the curtains on October 15 in the latest easing of Covid-19 curbs. And, it seems the first couple of weeks will mostly see reruns of pre-lockdown movies. According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Sushant Singh Rajput's Kedarnath, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Malang, War, and Thappad are scheduled to re-release in theatres this week.

Taking to Twitter, Adarsh wrote, "As cinemas ready to reopen their doors from this week onwards, the list of #Hindi films scheduled for re-release this week is OFFICIALLY announced... #Tanhaji, #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan, #Malang, #Kedarnath, #Thappad More films will be scheduled in coming days." (sic)

In another tweet, he wrote, "The list of #Hindi films re-releasing in cinemas keeps growing... In addition to the five titles mentioned earlier [#Tanhaji, #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan, #Malang, #Kedarnath, #Thappad], there’s a prominent addition to the list: #War... More films will be scheduled in the coming days." (sic)

Earlier, it was announced that Vivek Oberoi-starrer PM Narendra Modi's biopic will be the first film to hit the theatres once the Covid-19-induced restrictions on cinema halls and multiplexes are lifted.