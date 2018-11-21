Kedarnath: Watch Sara Ali Khan, Sunshant Singh Rajput Fall in Love in New Song Qaafirana

After releasing a devotional song (Namo Namo) and a wedding track (Sweetheart), the makers of Kedarnath released the video of the film’s third song, Qaafirana, on Tuesday.Set in the beautiful Himalayan foothills that form the picturesque backdrop of Kedarnath, the song is a love ballad, depicting romance blossoming between the film’s lead pair—Sara Ali Khan and Sunshant Singh Rajput as they chart the holy pilgrimage together.Sung melodiously by Arijit Singh and Nikita Gandhi, Qaafirana has been composed by Amit Trivedi and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.A love story set in the backdrop of the devastating 2013 Uttarakhand floods, Kedarnath marks Sara’s (Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter) Bollywood debut.In the Abhishek Kapoor directorial, she plays Mukku, an upper-class Hindu pilgrim. Sushant, meanwhile, plays Mansoor, a Muslim ‘pithoo’ (porter) who carries children and the old to Kedarnath.The film’s release has been marred by several controversies, delaying it by about six months. Troubles continue as Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and Hindu priests have accused the film of promoting ‘love jihad’, and are now demanding a nationwide ban on its screening.Originally slated to release in June, Kedarnath will now open on December 7. Interestingly, Sara’s second film, Rohit Shetty’s much-talked-about Simmba, in which she stars opposite Ranveer Singh, will release in the same month on December 28.