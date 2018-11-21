English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kedarnath: Watch Sara Ali Khan, Sunshant Singh Rajput Fall in Love in New Song Qaafirana
Watch the video of Kedarnath’s latest song Qaafirana here.
The first poster of Kedarnath starring Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Rajput. (Image: GITS Pictures)
After releasing a devotional song (Namo Namo) and a wedding track (Sweetheart), the makers of Kedarnath released the video of the film’s third song, Qaafirana, on Tuesday.
Set in the beautiful Himalayan foothills that form the picturesque backdrop of Kedarnath, the song is a love ballad, depicting romance blossoming between the film’s lead pair—Sara Ali Khan and Sunshant Singh Rajput as they chart the holy pilgrimage together.
Sung melodiously by Arijit Singh and Nikita Gandhi, Qaafirana has been composed by Amit Trivedi and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.
A love story set in the backdrop of the devastating 2013 Uttarakhand floods, Kedarnath marks Sara’s (Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter) Bollywood debut.
In the Abhishek Kapoor directorial, she plays Mukku, an upper-class Hindu pilgrim. Sushant, meanwhile, plays Mansoor, a Muslim ‘pithoo’ (porter) who carries children and the old to Kedarnath.
The film’s release has been marred by several controversies, delaying it by about six months. Troubles continue as Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and Hindu priests have accused the film of promoting ‘love jihad’, and are now demanding a nationwide ban on its screening.
Originally slated to release in June, Kedarnath will now open on December 7. Interestingly, Sara’s second film, Rohit Shetty’s much-talked-about Simmba, in which she stars opposite Ranveer Singh, will release in the same month on December 28.
