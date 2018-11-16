GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Kedarnath: Sushant, Sara’s New Wedding Song Will Make You Want to Dance Too; Watch Video

It is a wedding number that has Sushant Singh Rajput publicly express his love for Sara Ali Khan, calling her his sweetheart.

News18.com

Updated:November 16, 2018, 9:18 AM IST
Kedarnath: Sushant, Sara’s New Wedding Song Will Make You Want to Dance Too; Watch Video
The first poster of Kedarnath starring Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Rajput. (Image: GITS Pictures)
After releasing its first song Namo Namo, the makers of Kedarnath released the video of a new song from the film on Thursday.

Titled Sweetheart, it is a wedding number that has Sushant Singh Rajput publicly express his love for Sara Ali Khan, calling her his sweetheart.

Dressed in a maroon kurta, black trousers and a green silk jacket, Sushant looks dapper in the video. Sara, meanwhile, aces the traditional look in a pastel sharara.

Known for his dancing skills, Sushant is effortless as he dances around to celebrate a wedding in his family. However, Sweetheart’s high point is Sushant and Sara’s crackling on-screen chemistry.



A love story set in the backdrop of the devastating 2013 Uttarakhand floods, Kedarnath marks Sara’s Bollywood debut. In the film, she plays Mukku, an upper-class Hindu pilgrim. Sushant plays Mansoor, a Muslim ‘pithoo’ (porter) who carries children and the old to Kedarnath, a holy Hindu shrine located in the foothills of the Himalayas.

Kedarnath’s release has been marred by several controversies, delaying it by about six months. Troubles continue as BJP leaders and Hindu priests have accused the film of promoting ‘love jihad’, and are now demanding a nationwide ban on its screening.

Originally slated to release in June, Kedarnath will now open on December 7. Interestingly, Sara’s second film, Rohit Shetty’s much-talked-about Simmba, in which she stars opposite Ranveer Singh, will release in the same month on December 28. 



