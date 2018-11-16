English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kedarnath: Sushant, Sara’s New Wedding Song Will Make You Want to Dance Too; Watch Video
It is a wedding number that has Sushant Singh Rajput publicly express his love for Sara Ali Khan, calling her his sweetheart.
The first poster of Kedarnath starring Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Rajput. (Image: GITS Pictures)
Loading...
After releasing its first song Namo Namo, the makers of Kedarnath released the video of a new song from the film on Thursday.
Titled Sweetheart, it is a wedding number that has Sushant Singh Rajput publicly express his love for Sara Ali Khan, calling her his sweetheart.
Dressed in a maroon kurta, black trousers and a green silk jacket, Sushant looks dapper in the video. Sara, meanwhile, aces the traditional look in a pastel sharara.
Known for his dancing skills, Sushant is effortless as he dances around to celebrate a wedding in his family. However, Sweetheart’s high point is Sushant and Sara’s crackling on-screen chemistry.
A love story set in the backdrop of the devastating 2013 Uttarakhand floods, Kedarnath marks Sara’s Bollywood debut. In the film, she plays Mukku, an upper-class Hindu pilgrim. Sushant plays Mansoor, a Muslim ‘pithoo’ (porter) who carries children and the old to Kedarnath, a holy Hindu shrine located in the foothills of the Himalayas.
Kedarnath’s release has been marred by several controversies, delaying it by about six months. Troubles continue as BJP leaders and Hindu priests have accused the film of promoting ‘love jihad’, and are now demanding a nationwide ban on its screening.
Originally slated to release in June, Kedarnath will now open on December 7. Interestingly, Sara’s second film, Rohit Shetty’s much-talked-about Simmba, in which she stars opposite Ranveer Singh, will release in the same month on December 28.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Titled Sweetheart, it is a wedding number that has Sushant Singh Rajput publicly express his love for Sara Ali Khan, calling her his sweetheart.
Dressed in a maroon kurta, black trousers and a green silk jacket, Sushant looks dapper in the video. Sara, meanwhile, aces the traditional look in a pastel sharara.
Known for his dancing skills, Sushant is effortless as he dances around to celebrate a wedding in his family. However, Sweetheart’s high point is Sushant and Sara’s crackling on-screen chemistry.
A love story set in the backdrop of the devastating 2013 Uttarakhand floods, Kedarnath marks Sara’s Bollywood debut. In the film, she plays Mukku, an upper-class Hindu pilgrim. Sushant plays Mansoor, a Muslim ‘pithoo’ (porter) who carries children and the old to Kedarnath, a holy Hindu shrine located in the foothills of the Himalayas.
Kedarnath’s release has been marred by several controversies, delaying it by about six months. Troubles continue as BJP leaders and Hindu priests have accused the film of promoting ‘love jihad’, and are now demanding a nationwide ban on its screening.
Originally slated to release in June, Kedarnath will now open on December 7. Interestingly, Sara’s second film, Rohit Shetty’s much-talked-about Simmba, in which she stars opposite Ranveer Singh, will release in the same month on December 28.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Thursday 08 November , 2018 Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Midnight Snack: This City Has the Most Bed Bugs in the US, Sleep Tight
- 1st Ducati Panigale V4 Speciale Superbike Worth Rs 51.81 Lakh Arrives in India
- Here's Everything About the Food Served at Deepika & Ranveer's Konkani-Sindhi Wedding
- Kohli, Rahul & Pant Cheer for Team India in Women's World T20
- The Gorgeous OnePlus 6T in Thunder Purple is Here; You Might be Not Pleased if You Already Bought a 6T
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...