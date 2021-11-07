Kedarnath Writer Kanika Dhillon Welcomes Baby Boy, Reveals Why She Kept His Birth Secret

Bollywood screenwriters Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma were blessed with a baby boy. Kanika made the announcement on Instagram as she introduced her son to the world. The couple has named their baby Veer.

Kanika announced the news with a picture of Himanshu carrying Veer on his shoulders and another of her holding the baby. “In gratitude, with our hearts full- wishing love, light and happiness to all our lovelies! #mylife #myboys #mylove #veerdhillonsharma,” she wrote.

She also shared a series of throwback pictures from her mommy-to-be days. Talking about embarking on a new journey of motherhood, the writer said, “Veer has made me realise that life can be unbelievably beautiful. It is a momentous time for Himanshu and me as we share our happiness with our well wishers."

“We wanted to introduce our baby boy to our Instagram family on an auspicious occasion, and Diwali seemed just right", she added.

Kanika has penned critically acclaimed films like ‘Manmarziyaan’, ‘Kedarnath’, ‘Judgementall Hai Kya’, and the most recent ‘Rashmi Rocket’. Her next in line is the Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer ‘Raksha Bandhan’. The film co-written by Kanika and Himanshu, will be directed by Himanshu’s long-time collaborator, Aanand L. Rai, and is slated for a theatrical release on August 11, 2022.

In a joint interview with Peeping Moon, Kanika and Himanshu revealed why they kept the news of Veer’s birth a secret at first. “We are very private people in real life and like to take our own time to share such news with the world. Also with the ongoing Covid wave during the pregnancy, we wanted to have a healthy delivery and share the news later," they said.

