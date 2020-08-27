Kangana 'Keen' to Help NCB in Sushant Case: I've Witnessed It All Personally, But Need Protection

Kangana Ranaut has said that she is "more than willing" to help the Narcotics Control Bureau, which will look into the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday filed a criminal case against Sushant's purported girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and others for their alleged dealings in banned drugs, officials said. They said various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) have been pressed in the complaint filed by the federal anti-drug agency on an official reference received from the Enforcement Directorate (ED). These charges are illegal possession, buying, and transportation of banned drugs.

Reacting to the news, Kangana has said that she is keen to help the NCB in the matter as she has "witnessed it all personally." She, however, added that she would need protection from the Centre.

"I am more than willing to help @narcoticsbureau but I need protection from the centre, I have not only risked my career but also my life, it is quite evident Sushant knew some dirty secrets that’s why he has been killed," Kangana wrote.

In another tweet, she requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide her protection. In fact, the hashtag 'Kangana Ranaut ko Suraksha do' also began trending on Twitter.

"It’s a top trend right now, sincere request @PMOIndia for #कंगना_राणावत_को_सुरक्षा_दो I am very keen to help @narcoticsbureau in this matter and I could be very useful as I have witnessed it all personally."

Earlier, Kangana tweeted that if the Narcotics Control Bureau enters Bollywood, many A-listers will be behind bars.