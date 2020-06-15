'Keep in Touch': Nitesh Tiwari Recalls His Last Conversation with Sushant Singh Rajput 10 Days Ago

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death on Sunday shook the Indian film industry. Director Nitesh Tiwari, who worked with the actor in his 2019 film Chhichhore, expressed shock and grief over the news of his colleague's demise.

Read: 'Talk to Someone': After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Bollywood Calls for Better Mental Health Care

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, the director said, "The news that Sushant is no more is shocking. Yes, shocking would be the correct word to describe it as he was a person full of energy and enthusiasm. He wanted to do so many things, had so many plans, so when you hear one fine day that this person is no more, it’s hard to believe. I had to call a few friends to check if the speculation was true. Turned out it was a sad reality. And that made it even more shocking."

The director said he knew Sushant even before they collaborated on Chhichhore through common friends. The two had met on a few occasions earlier before they started working on the project, and had grown close during the filming. Calling him like a younger brother to his director wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and himself, Nitesh further said, "He was so full of life and excited about the projects he was doing. He wanted to launch some things. We exchanged messages around 10 days ago. It was just a casual chat; he enquired about Ashwiny and our kids and I asked him how he was doing. He shared that he was learning coding and I told him that my son, Aaradhya, was learning it too. As always, we ended our chat saying, 'Keep in touch'."

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Police Officer Brother-in-law Suspects Foul Play, Seeks a Thorough Probe

Sushant was reportedly battling depression over the past few months and undergoing treatment for the same. His social media posts from the past couple of months reveal that he even tried yoga and meditation to battle his state of mind. The actor's body was found at his Bandra residence on Sunday. It is suspected that he died by suicide.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

Follow @News18Movies for more