'Keep Love Flowing,' Says Shah Rukh Khan On Reaching 39 Million Fans On Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan was recently in Riyadh, attending the Saudi Arabia film industry event. He is one of the most followed Indians on Twitter.

IANS

Updated:October 15, 2019, 5:13 PM IST
'Keep Love Flowing,' Says Shah Rukh Khan On Reaching 39 Million Fans On Twitter
Image of Shah Rukh Khan, courtesy of Instagram

As Shah Rukh Khan scored 39 million followers on Twitter, the superstar thanked his fans and asked them to keep the love flowing and the positivity multiplying.

Shah Rukh, on Monday, thanked his fans, while treating them with his selfie.

"Keep the love flowing. Keep the positivity multiplying. Keep yourself happy... Always. Everything is as beautiful as you want to see it. Love you all," Shah Rukh captioned the image.

The 53-year-old was recently in Riyadh, attending the Saudi Arabia film industry event.

He posed at the event with Hollywood stars Jackie Chan and Jean Claude Van Damme, calling it his fan-boy moment.

"Khan, Damme, Chan at the #JoyForum19. The joys all mine as I got to meet my heroes. @JCVD @EyeOfJackieChan @JoyForumKSA," he said.

The 53-year-old star was last seen as a dwarf in Aanand L. Rai's Zero alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

