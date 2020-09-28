'Keep Making Money', Says Kapil Sharma in Birthday Wish for Archana Puran Singh

Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh's association goes way back. The two have appeared together in several comedy shows, and the actress is currently a part of The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil serves as the host whereas Archana is the permanent guest on The Kapil Sharma Show. Their rapport is evident in their onscreen interactions, which is quite heartwarming to watch.

It reflected in Kapil's wish for Archana on her birthday. As the actress turned 58 on Saturday, Kapil heaped praises on her while wishing her on Instagram, but also added a hint of humour to his message. Kapil wrote in Hindi, "Beautiful from heart, beautiful from face, the most beautiful of them all -- our beloved @archanapuransingh ji. Happy birthday to you. May you always smile like this and keep making money. love u mam."

Archana's birthday was made special by her sons Aayushmaan and Aaryamann. The boys made a special video for their mother, and Ayushmaan also baked an apple pie cake at home for the special occasion.

The video was a compilation of Archana's movie roles, dance numbers and TV appearances, as well as some throwback photos. It showed glimpses of her college life with her friends and how she went on to do a lot of work in the entertainment industry. There are some special moments with her husband Parmeet Sethi and her kids as well.

She wrote in caption, “MY BIRTHDAY VIDEO made with so much mehnat and love by my sons @ayushmaansethi @aaryamannsethi I have no idea where they unearthed these photographs from... each picture is a milestone of my journey with the people who I love. They’ve put emotion and love and humour and laughter in this video... Much like my life itself... which has been a rollercoaster of all these .... and is beautiful because I have my family in it. Thank YOUUUUUUU Ayush and Aary. You’ve made my birthday so very precious. You know just how much! #birthdayvibes #moved.”

Archana has been part of the industry for over 30 years now, making her debut in 1987. Some of her well known roles were in films like Raja Hindustani, Mohabbatein and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.