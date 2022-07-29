'Keep Smiling Always': Adipurush Director Om Raut's Tweet for Kriti Sanon

Adipurush, starring Prabhas, has generated an unprecedented amount of buzz due to its potential plot, scope, and of course, budget. An adaptation of the Indian mythological saga Ramayana is the upcoming undertaking.

Recently, Kriti Sanon turned a year wiser and older on July 27. Director Om Raut tweeted a picture of himself with the actress and wrote, “Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon! Keep smiling always! Hope you have a blockbuster year ahead.”

For the last few days, there have been rumours about the release of the actress’ first look from Adipurush. However, fans were slightly disappointed not to find it.

The film has a budget of Rs 450 crores, making it one of the most expensive films ever produced in India. As a Dussehra gift to the audience, the film’s creators will soon release a fantastic update about the film.

Fans have been disappointed by the lack of updates regarding the movie, even though it has been discussed due to its budget and cast.

Following the enormous success of his Bahubali franchise, Prabhas has been working on projects for all of India. The multilingual release of Adipurush, his most popular film, is scheduled for January 12, 2023. The Om Raut-directed film has finished shooting and is now in the post-production phase.

About 20,000 screens will reportedly be used for the movie’s global release. The film will reportedly be released in 3D and Dolby.

