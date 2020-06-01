Keeping Up With The Kardashians is the Best Way You Could Deal with Lockdown 5.0

The beginning of India's Lockdown 5.0 coincides with the launch of Keeping Up with The Kardashians (KUWTK) on Netflix. Is it a mere coincidence? I think not. It's the universe's way of telling us that when nothing is normal in our lives anymore, it definitely cannot get as crazy as the happenings in this family.

Every day is bizarre at the Kardashian-Jenners', and that's how sisters Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie, brother Rob and mother Kris have managed to keep audiences hooked for 17 years. Their lives have been documented daily as part of the reality show, which has taught the world how to become social media queens, earn in millions and marry Kanye West just by airing family feuds on TV.

The audience has been through their marriages, divorces, births and a zoo's-worth of pets. They've seen them give birth, their private parts get waxed, their faces change and careers blossom. The first family of reality TV has somehow continued to shock their viewers for so many years.

Let’s rewind a bit. Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Rob are Kris Jenner's children from her marriage with Robert Kardashian, an American attorney and businessman who gained recognition as OJ Simpson's friend and defense attorney during the 1995 murder trial. His great-grandparents were Armenian immigrants.

Kris later married Bruce Jenner, an Olympic gold medal–winning decathlete. Kendall and Kylie are their daughters. Assigned male at birth, Bruce publicly came out as a trans woman in April 2015 with a changed name – Caitlyn. From 2015 to 2016, Jenner starred in the reality television series I Am Cait, which focused on her gender transition.

That’s just one of the spin-offs of KUWTK. The series that debuted in 2007 and has become one of the longest-running reality television series in America, also spawned 11 spin-offs: Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Khloé & Lamar, Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons, Dash Dolls, Rob & Chyna, Life of Kylie, and Flip It Like Disick. The siblings and their current and former spouses are part of Los Angeles royalty, with viewers lapping up every detail of their personal lives.

KUWTK focuses mainly on sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé and their half-sisters Kendall and Kylie. It also features their parents Kris and Caitlyn, and brother Rob. The significant others of the Kardashian sisters who have appeared on the show so far are: Kourtney's ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, Kim's ex-husband Kris Humphries and current husband Kanye West, Khloé's ex-husband Lamar Odom, ex-boyfriend French Montana and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson along with Rob's ex-girlfriend Adrienne Bailon and ex-fiancé Blac Chyna.

Mindboggling? Bound to be. Here are some more facts that will blow your mind.

Kim was in several episodes of The Simple Life with former BFF Paris Hilton, before she shot to fame with her sex tape with then-boyfriend Ray J was released in 2007. KUWTK began in the same year. The first words spoken on the show were Kim saying "I hate you all" in the first episode. I guess that set the tone for the entire show.

Kourtney once gave Kim her breast milk to treat a skin condition after the latter mentioned that she's heard that the lactic acid in breast milk can alleviate symptoms of psoriasis. Mother-of-two Kourtney proceeded to squeeze milk directly from her breast onto Kim's leg for her to rub in.

Kim and Kourtney once fed the family a dinner of unspecified meat, before telling them that it was actually human placenta obtained via the internet. At the end of the episode the pair revealed it was all a joke, and the family had in fact consumed beef.

In a 2009 episode, Kris put Viagra in then-husband Bruce Jenner's coffee. Her son Rob ended up drinking it, and had to be taken to hospital after having a bad reaction to the drug.

Momager (mom+manager) Kris has done more bizarre stuff. She road-tested a coffin in a 2012 episode. She also sent her family a coffin selfie. The episode ended with Rob throwing Kris a party to celebrate her life, to stop her from worrying about death, because in Kardashian world, a party solves all problems, including impending mortality.

Speaking of selfies, the most famous Kardashian has shown no situation is too serious for taking a picture of yourself. Khloe was sentenced to up to 30 days in jail for violating probation following a DUI arrest in 2008 in season three. As the family made the journey to drop Khloe off to begin her sentence, Kim kept clicking selfies in the back seat. Luckily for Khloe, she only ended up serving three hours of her sentence before being released.

In a 2013 episode, Kim and Kourtney drank copious amounts of pineapple juice in a bid to make their vaginas smell more pleasant. Khloe was then called in to judge which sister's vagina smelled the best.

Kim's fairytale wedding with NBA player Kris Humphries was aired as part of the 6th season. After 72 days of marriage, she filed for divorce, leading to speculation that the marriage was merely a publicity stunt to promote the Kardashian family's brand and their subsequent television ventures.

KUWTK has been panned since its premiere for celebrating the "famous for being famous" concept, and for not exactly being a 'reality show' all the time. However, it has remained the most favourite guilty pleasure for its audience. Despite negative reviews, the show has enjoyed high viewership ratings, proving that whether you love them or hate them, you simply can't ignore them.

It's bigger than Bigg Boss, and definitely the best thing to get hooked to when you're locked up at home during a pandemic. Nothing in life will seem bizarre anymore.

