Keerthy Suresh Asks Fans To Join Her YouTube Channel

On January 26, Keerthy Suresh launched her own YouTube channel. The National award-winning actress shared the news with her fans and friends via her social media handle. Keerthy wrote on Twitter, “Hello, excited to be launching my official YouTube channel today. Do click on the link to subscribe and keep watching.” She has also shared the link to her channel.

Hello! Excited to be launching my official YouTube channel today! Do click on the link to subscribe and keep watching! 😊✨https://t.co/W3UqhVHvD8 @YouTubeIndia #youtubeshorts pic.twitter.com/uolMqnfdqP— Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) January 26, 2022

The channel, which goes by her name has a YouTube Short Video, wherein Keerthy can be seen welcoming her fans on the channel. The actress also asked her fans to subscribe to the channel for more updates.

Speaking of the actress, Keerthy had won the National Film Award for Best Actress following her role as actress Savitri in the Telugu film Mahanati (2018). She was last seen in the Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam remake of Kriti Sanon-starrer Hindi film Mimi. The story of the film is based on the life of a surrogate mother, and it was immensely loved by the fans.

On the work front, she is currently waiting for the release of her upcoming sports drama Good Luck Sakhi. The film after a series of delays is now scheduled to hit the theaters on January 28. Moreover, the trailer has garnered over 5 million views within 24 hours of its release on YouTube. Helmed by Nagesh Kukunoo, the trailer shows Keerthy portraying a story of a village girl, who accidentally becomes a shooter at national-level games.

Bankrolled by Sudheer Chandra Padiri under the banner of Worth A Shot Motion Arts, Good Luck Sakhi has been shot simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Besides Keerthy, the film stars Aadhi Pinisetty in the male lead role and Jagapathi Babu in a crucial role.

Moreover, in April 2022, Keerthy will also be seen in the upcoming Telugu action film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film stars Mahesh Babu in the lead and is helmed by Parasuram. Some media reports also claim that Keerthy will be seen as the female lead opposite Nani in a Telugu film.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.