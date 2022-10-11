Keerthy Suresh Dazzles in White-Embellished Ensemble, Rima Kallingal's Reacts

Actress Keerthy Suresh has cemented a special place in the hearts of millions with her charismatic on-screen presence in films. An avid social media user, Keerthy is often making the headlines either for her jaw-dropping photoshoots or her serene travel diaries, which are just too good to miss. A true diva, the actress often shells out major fashion goals slaying in both traditional and modern outfits.

Seems like Keerthy has made head turns yet again. The Mahanati actress dropped a series of sensational pictures on the photo-sharing application that has taken the Internet by storm. Opting out of any fancy captions, Keerthy just added a white heart emoticon to her snaps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)

Slipping into a sultry halter-neck off-white dress, Keerthy embodied elegance in the body-hugging ensemble that perfectly accentuated her killer curves. The netted, rope-like cut-outs in the subtly embellished dress, made the actress look like a medieval queen, with just the crown missing.

Striking a string of several candid poses, Keerthy flaunted her toned legs in the risque thigh-high slit attire which created a floor-sweeping trail on the back. With her tousled hairdo and fiery expressions, Keerthy dazzled in the gorgeous avatar as netizens couldn’t stop swooning over her.

The moment the pictures surfaced on the Internet, Keerthy fans dashed to the comments to shower the actress with oodles of praise and compliments. “GODDESS” exclaimed one user. “What a wow,” gushed a second. “Slayer,” chimed in a third user.

Top showsha video

Floored by Keerthy’s Gram-worthy pictures, many South stars also lauded her on-fleek fashion game. “Loving that dress,” commented Malayalam actress Rima Kallingal. “Damn!!! Killing it,” dropped in famous Telugu actor Arvind Krishna.

This is not the first time Keerthy has bewitched fans by sharing snippets of her glamorous photoshoots. Here are some of her other pictures that are a treat to the eyes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)



Meanwhile, on the work front, this South Indian beauty will next be seen in director Srikant Odella’s action drama, Dasara. She is cast opposite popular Telegu actor Nani. Bankrolled by Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas, Dasara is slated to hit the big screens on March 30 next year.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here