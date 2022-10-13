Keerthy Suresh Exudes Some Casual Chic Vibe In Colourful Checkered Shirt

Actress Keerthy Suresh has carved a special place in the hearts of millions with her charismatic on-screen presence in films. The actress keeps treating her fans with tons of glamorous pictures and stunning appearances.

The actress keeps making headlines either with her acting skills or for her jaw-dropping pictures, which are just too good to miss. A true diva, the actress often shells out major fashion goals slaying in both traditional and modern outfits. And this time, she has aced her casual vibe. While posting these pictures she wrote, “Just thought I’ll add some colours to the feed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)

The diva made our Gram’s feed much more colourful as she wore a multi-coloured checkered shirt which had tie-up detailing on the front. She paired this shirt with basic white denim and white shoes.

Earlier, the Mahanati actress shared a slew of gorgeous photos on Instagram that took the Internet by storm. Keerthy just added a white heart emoticon to her photographs instead of any fancy captions. Keerthy radiated elegance in a sensual halter-neck off-white gown that flawlessly emphasised her stunning curves.

The netting, rope-like cut-outs in the lightly embroidered gown, gave the actress the appearance of a medieval queen. Keerthy flaunted her toned legs in the provocative thigh-high split outfit, creating a floor-sweeping trail on the rear in various candid stances. The actress shone in the stunning avatar, with her tousled hairdo and furious expressions, as netizens couldn’t stop drooling over her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)

Meanwhile, this South Indian beauty will be seen next in filmmaker Srikant Odella’s action drama Dasara. She is paired with popular Telegu actor Nani. Dasara, produced by Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas, is set to enter theatres on March 30 of next year.

