Keerthy Suresh Gets Her Hands On Latest BMW SUV; Know Model and Features

Keerthy Suresh, a popular South Indian actress, has become a household name in the Tollywood industry. The National Film Award winner has wowed audiences with her acting in films such as Mhanati, Rang De, Vaashi, and Annaatthe.

The actress is active on social media and keeps sharing some of her adorable pictures daily. The diva shared a picture of her new car that she got recently. “Celebration, festive days & some delicious food!” with a red heart emoji.

For those of you who don’t know, she got her hands on the Phytonic Blue colour option. Guessing by the looks of the SUV which belongs to the BMW X7 series. The SUV is equipped with premium features, including perforated leather upholstery in the cabin. In terms of technology, the SUV features a large 12.3-inch instrument panel with an integrated heads-up display (HUD). It also boasts a second 12.3-inch screen that serves as an infotainment system. In addition, the SUV receives a Harman audio system. The infotainment system has an innovative iDrive interface as well as other linked technology.

In terms of features, the BMW X7 includes gesture controls. You can use gestures to access functions such as volume control and other capabilities. Lane monitoring, self-leveling adaptive suspension, ambient lighting, a four-zone climate control system, and other features are also included.

On the work front, Keerthy will next be featured in Dasara, an action-drama directed by Srikanth Odela. Dasara, produced by Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas, stars superstar Nani as the protagonist. The highly anticipated picture is set to hit theatres on March 30, next year.

