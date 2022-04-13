Keerthy Suresh Grooves to Vijay- Pooja Hegde Starrer Beast’s Arabic Kuthu with Her Gang

Miss India actor Keerthy Suresh caught the early morning show with her friends to watch Beast starring Vijay Thalapathy and Pooja Hegde with Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu and Redin Kingsley in supporting roles. Beast is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and backed by Kalanithi Maran. The movie hit the silver screen today on the occasion of Tamil New Year. Like several hundreds of fans across the state who have put up Vijay’s cardboard cutouts and celebrated, she seems to have enjoyed the movie immensely, so much that she took to Instagram to express her views.

Keerthy Suresh went on Instagram and shared a video on her story. The video showed Keerthy and a gang of her friends on their way to the early morning show in a car on the streets of Chennai. Arabic Kuthu, a soundtrack from Beast, was playing from the car stereo while the whole gang grooved and vibed to the song’s catchy beats. Keerthy and her gang seemed to be getting their Beast mode on as they excitedly danced and sang on the video.

Advertisement

In addition to this groovy episode, Keerthy Suresh has proven herself to be fan of this Tamil Film icon, Vijay Thalapathy throughout her Instagram posts where she took up the Arabic Kuthu dance challenge and has also put up birthday tributes for the Tamil superstar where she danced and twirled to his songs. Vijay Thalapathy and Keerthy Suresh have worked together on a couple of box office hits like Sarkar and Bairavaa. Earlier, she was also seen vibing on another song from Beast while heading for a shoot on Sunday.

On a more professional note, Keerthy Suresh has her hands full with Parasuram directed, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, starring Mahesh Babu as the main lead. The movie is scheduled to be released on 12th May of this year. She secured a role in Fahadh Faasil’s and Vadivel’s directorial project titled, Maamannam. She is also collaborating with Telugu movie icon, Chiranjeevi, in Bhoola Shankar.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.