Tamil and Telugu actress Keerthy Suresh has won our hearts with her diverse fashion choices and incredible style. Apart from stunning us with her cinematic art, the actress has always been a fashionista at heart, as evident in her outfits and sartorial choices. The actress has been seen wearing stunning outfits on numerous occasions, proving that her fashion sense is unrivalled. Whether it’s an ethnic or chic modern look, the actress has always nailed every outfit with her impeccable style.

Doing the same, Keerthy has again made us all go gaga over her with one of her Instagram posts. Giving us all some major glitzy vibe, Keerthy looked no less than a diva when she wore a multicoloured halterneck gown with smokiness on her eyelids. As soon as she posted these pictures on Instagram, not only her fans and her film industry colleagues also filled the comment section with compliments and heart emojis.

Another lesson that we’ve learned from Keerthy Suresh’s style is that less is more. The best way to make a style statement is to keep it simple and elegant. And we love how the actress opted for the most minimal aesthetics in this look, as she wore a stunning white off-shoulder gown and finished her look with subtle makeup look.

On the professional front, the actress will next be seen in the forthcoming Telugu action film Dasara, also starring Samuthirakani and Nani. The film which has been directed and written by Srikanth Odela will release on March 30.

Shamna Kasim, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Roshan Mathew, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab will also play important roles in the film. Dasara will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi as well. The film is set against the backdrop of Telangana’s Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani. As the poster suggests, Nani will be seen as a Silk Smitha fan in this film.

Sudhakar Cherukuri has produced the film under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. Dasara has been directed by debutant Srikanth Odela, the music has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan and the cinematography has been handled by Sathyan Sooryan.