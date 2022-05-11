Keerthy Suresh in Ram Charan's RC15? What We Know

National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh has a string of upcoming films. The latest buzz is that she has been roped in by the makers of RC15 to play one of the female leads in the film.

In the Shankar Shanmugam directorial, Ram Charan will be seen essaying dual roles, with Bollywood actor Kiara Advani already playing one of the female lead roles. Reportedly, the film is set for theatrical release next summer.

The story of the film has been penned by Karthik Subbaraj, while its dialogues have been written by Sai Madhav Burra. Besides Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, and Keerthy Suresh, the film has Anjali Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra playing important roles.

The film, being shot by Tirru, S.Thaman has provided the music, while the editing is being taken care of by Shameer Muhammed. With a whopping budget of Rs 170 crores, the film will hit theatres in Tamil and Hindi languages.

The upcoming project is being bankrolled by the National-Award-winning producer Dil Raju and Shirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Speaking of Keerthy Suresh, the recent raw portrayal of a rural girl, Ponni, in Saani Kaayidham has fetched her appreciation from all the corners. Written and directed by Arun Matheswara, the Tamil film is receiving great love from the netizens and Tollywood celebs.

Now, Keerthy Suresh is awaiting the release of her next biggie, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, with Mahesh Babu in the lead. The film will hit the screens on May 12.

