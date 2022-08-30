Keerthy Suresh, Jayaram Ravi Team Up For Debutant Director Antony Bhagyaraj’s Siren

Actors Keerthy Suresh and Jayaram Ravi will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in debutant director Antony Bhagyaraj’s upcoming film Siren. After writing the screenplay of Viswasam and Annaathe, Antony is all set to mark his debut as a director with Siren, which is touted to be a crime thriller. The film was officially released on August 29 with a riveting motion poster.

Along with sharing the motion poster on Twitter, lead actor Jayaram Ravi wrote, “Super happy to announce my next film Siren with a motion poster.”

According to reports, the shooting of the film is expected to go on floors soon in Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Keerthy Suresh will likely be seen essaying the role of a police officer in Siren. Apart from Keerthy and Jayaram, this Antony Bhagyaraj directorial will also star Yogi Babu, Anupama Parameshwaran and Samuthirakani, among others, in key roles. Further details about the film’s plot, characters and release date haven’t been revealed by the makers yet.

Popular composer GV Prakash Kumar has been roped in to score the music for Siren. The action sequences in the film will be choreographed by Dhilip Subbarayan. This Keerthy Suresh and Jayaram Ravi starrer is produced by Sujataa Vijay Kumar under her banner, Home Movie Makers.

Meanwhile, Jayaram Ravi is geared up for the release of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan: Part One. He will be seen essaying the role of the Chola emperor Arulmozhivarman in the highly-anticipated epic period drama. The Tamil film is slated to hit the big screen on September 30. Apart from Ponniyin Selvan: Part One, Jayaram has two films, namely Agilan and Iraivan, in his kitty.

On the other hand, Keerthy Suresh will next be seen opposite Fahad Faasil in Mari Selvaraj’s next, titled Maamannan. She also has big-ticket projects, including Nani’s Dasara and Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar, in the pipeline. Keerthy was last seen in the Malayalam courtroom drama Vaashi.

