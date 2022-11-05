Keerthy Suresh Meets Janhvi Kapoor At Hyderabad Airport, Check Out Their Cute Selfie

Actress Keerthy Suresh, who was last seen in the Malayalam language courtroom drama Vaashi, is currently busy filming two Telugu movies — Dasara and Bhola Shankar. Keerthy, who is a well-known South star, recently met Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor at the Hyderabad airport.

When the two actresses met at the airport, they seemed happy and clicked a selfie together. Both look cute while twinning in white. Keerthy was donning a western look, while Janhvi matched her white floral Kurta with a pair of silver earrings.

Keerthy posted the selfie on her Instagram story and wrote, “Wishing you all the love on your release babe! God bless. Mili from November 4.” On the other hand, Janhvi also posted the same snap and said, “Bumped into my fav after gushing about her all day during interviews!!”

On the work front, Keerthy will soon be seen on the big screen with the upcoming political thriller, Maamannan. The movie is directed by Mari Selvaraj and also features Fahadh Faasil, Udhayanidhi Stalin and Vadivelu in the lead roles.

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor’s survival thriller Mili — directed by Mathukutty Xavier – was released on November 4. The movie revolves around the titular character Mili Naudiyal, who gets stuck in a walk-in freezer and fights to stay alive. Apart from this, according to sources — Janhvi is also set to make her Telugu debut soon with the tentatively titled film NTR 30.

