Keerthy Suresh on Winning Best Actress National Film Award for Mahanati: Got Into Acting to Win it for Mother
The actress, who’s currently celebrating this joyous moment with her family in Trivandrum, says she couldn’t be at a better place right now.
Keerthy Suresh in a still from Mahanati.
Keerthy Suresh has been declared the Best Actress at the 66th National Film Awards for her performance in Telugu film Mahanati. Suresh says she always wanted to win it for her mother.
“My mother was supposed to win the National Award for her first Malayalam movie. She was loved for her role. The movie got 10-11 national awards and she was expecting one. There were last minute changes and it didn’t happen. She always used to talk about it. I thought I should fulfill her dream and that is one of the reasons I got into acting,” says Suresh.
Suresh’s mother Menaka’s first Malayalam film was Oppol that released in 1980.
The actress, who’s currently celebrating this joyous moment with her family in Trivandrum, says she couldn’t be at a better place at this moment.
The daughter of an actress and a producer, Suresh’s role in the movie Mahanati was based on the life of legendary actress Savitri.
“Never expected something so huge when I took up this role. I was always sceptical about getting into her shoes because it was such a challenging role, I had to portray a legendary actor like her. I never thought I would be able to do this. On top of this, making it a commercial success was another task,” adds the 26-year-old actress.
Mahanati bagged two more National Awards for Best Telugu film (regional) and Best Costume.
“It’s a hat-trick. It’s the hard work of the entire team, especially costumes. A lot of effort has gone behind it,” says Suresh.
She has at least five projects lined up across languages. “It’s just the beginning,” Suresh signs off.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Away From Mission Mangal-Batla House Clash, Akshay Kumar-John Abraham's Bromance Wins Internet
- Premier League 2019-20 Season Kicks Off With This Tech Loaded Football in Play
- HarmonyOS by Huawei is Finally Here, to Work on All Device Types
- Chernobyl Vodka: Scientists Produce Alcohol From Crops Near Nuclear Disaster Site
- Google Admits Most Android Users Prefer Three Button Navigation