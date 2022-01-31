Keerthy Suresh Said No to Working in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan For This Superstar

South star and national award winner Keerthy Suresh was most recently seen playing the role of Thanga Meenakshiin in Rajinikanth’s 2021 blockbuster film, Annaatthe. However, not many know that the actor turned down at least two projects just so that she could work with Rajinikanth.

The first film Keerthy rejected was Mani Ratnam’s next Tamil-language historical fiction film Ponniyin Selvan. The film stars the biggest names, including Vikram, Karthi, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She was first approached to play the lead role of Kundavai Devi, but as she rejected the offer, the makers decided to cast Trisha in her stead.

Apart from the Mani Ratnam film, the second project was Shyam Singha Roy, starring Nani. The role then went to Sai Pallavi, and the film turned out to be a Telugu blockbuster. The film is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Keerthy Suresh rejected two big projects from eminent directors because their dates were clashing with Annaatthe, and she didn’t want to miss the opportunity to work with superstar Rajinikanth.

Despite the mixed reviews, Annatthe made profits at the box office. Directed by Siva, the film revolves around the story of Kaalaiyan played by Rajnikanth, who is a village president and only bows to goodness and loves his sister so much that he can do anything for her.

When his sister elopes with her lover, he tracks her down and saves her from big trouble. Backed by producer Kalanithi Maran, the film was released on the occasion of Diwali.

