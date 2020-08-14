Keerthy Suresh Starrer 'Good Luck Sakhi' Teaser to Launch on This Date

National-Award winning actress Keerthy Suresh’s Good Luck Sakhi is gearing up for release. The teaser will be unveiled on the occasion of Independence Day. The upcoming sports romcom will mark acclaimed filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor’s maiden Telugu directorial. Aadhi Pinishetty, Jagapathi Babu and Rahul Ramakrishna will play principal roles. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

The woman-centric film will see Keerthy Suresh essaying the role of a shooter. In the poster shared by Keerthy, she is seen in a never-seen before avatar dancing away with a rural setting in the backdrop. She wrote on Instagram, “The teaser of B̷a̷d̷ Good Luck Sakhi is releasing on 15th August at 10 AM. Sakhi is coming soon, stay tuned (sic)!”

Keerthy’s latest release Penguin skipped the theatrical window opting for direct OTT release on June 19. She has a chain of projects in her pipeline, the release of a few postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keerthy is next set to appear in the historic war film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham headlined by Mohanlal. The Priyadarshan directorial will also star Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Sudeep and Pranav Mohanlal.

Up next, she has the Tamil action drama Annaatthe written and directed by Siva. The film has an ensemble cast comprising Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Meena, Khushbu Sundar and Prakash Raj. She will star as the eponymous character in the Telugu romantic drama Miss India. Keerthy is also gearing for Rang De scheduled to release in 2021. The film directed by Venky Atluri stars Nithiin as the male lead.