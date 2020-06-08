Keerthy Suresh-starrer 'Penguin' Teaser Will Send a Chill Down Your Spine, Watch Here

National-award winning actress Keerthy Suresh (Mahanati), on Monday, launched the first teaser of her highly anticipated mystery-thriller Penguin. Produced by Karthik Subbaraj, the film streams on June 19 on Amazon Prime Video while the full length trailer will be unveiled on June 11.

Even though the story line of Penguin is not evidently clear in the small promo clip, it does offer a glimpse into what is in hold for the viewers. Set in a quaint town, Keerthy's character seems to be at the center of an unraveling mystery that has left the local residents worried about their and children's safety. Wide angle shots of the picturesque locations are used to amplify the feeling of loneliness, as the plot seems to the drive lead characters in search of a criminal on the loose.

The last shot in the teaser clip is especially noteworthy. A person dressed in a black suit and dramatic make up on is seen kneeling in front of a statue inside a forest and chopping down something. The feeling of fear creeps in at the moment a frontal shot gives a glimpse of this character's demeanor, who seems to be involved in the tragedy affecting the locals.

Keerthy launched Penguin promo clip on social media writing, "Here we go! A mother’s worst nightmare comes true. #PenguinOnPrime premieres June 19 (sic)."

Check out the teaser clip of Penguin here while we await for the full-length trailer to drop on June 11. Be rest assured that penguin will get audiences talking when it releases.

