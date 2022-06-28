Keerthy Suresh Takes Her Furry Friend Nyke On Maiden Flight to Vacation

Tamil actress Keerthy Suresh is on a vacation after the release of a series of films. The National Award-winning actress is spending time with her furry friend, Nyke. On her Instagram handle, Keerthy shared images along with her dog. This is the first flight of the Mahanati actress with her paw friend.

Keerthy shared some images on her handle during the flight. She wrote on Instagram, “And that’s my boy @iamnyke ’s first flight journey.” The images show both Keerthy and Nyke enjoying each other’s company. The actress has spent lakhs to book a private jet for the ‘we’ time.

Keerthy, in her images, is looking beautiful. She is seen in a simple-yet-elegant white frock with a black belt. She has matched the attire with a white purse and white sneakers.

Her paw friend Nyke is also appearing well-groomed. Keerthy, on her handle, posts such images and reels with her dog regularly. In one of her reels which is supposedly from a vacation, she wrote, “A walk to remember. Some special moments with my baby boy.”

After the success of the movie Sarkaru Vaari Pasta with superstar Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh will now be sharing screen space with Nani in the forthcoming action-drama, Dasara. Dasara is directed by debut filmmaker Srikanth Odella. Sudhakar Cherukuri has bankrolled the film and is produced under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas.

Dasara is endorsed as an action-packed tale. Makers suggest it is set up in the backdrop of a village in Telangana’s Singareni Coal Mines of Godavarikhani.

Keerthy Suresh has also signed yet another political thriller Maamannan, starring Fahadh Faasil and Vadivel as the protagonist.

