Keerthy Suresh To Share Screenspace With Jr NTR In Koratala Siva’s NTR 30

Actor Jr NTR is gearing up for his next film, tentatively titled NTR 30, directed by filmmaker Koratala Siva. After the roaring success of Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), fans are extremely excited about the actor’s upcoming big screen venture. Now, a recent report about NTR 30 has left social media buzzing. Speculations are rife that Keerthy Suresh has joined the cast of the highly anticipated film as its female lead.

An official announcement regarding the same is awaited as of yet. Besides Keerthy, Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani were also considered for NTR 30. It was reported that Kiara had rejected NTR 30 citing schedule problems. Later, rumours emerged that Alia turned down the film due to pregnancy and the delay in shooting. However, Alia rubbished these rumours and confirmed that she is a part of the NTR 30 cast. The Darlings actress also said that she liked the storyline of NTR 30 and is excited about collaborating with Jr NTR for this film.

Top showsha video

In addition to reports about the film’s cast, NTR 30’s storyline also piqued the audience’s interest. Jr NTR will reportedly essay the role of a student leader in this film. If media reports are to be believed, this movie will have an underlying social message. It will encourage students not to waste their precious college life on politics. Director Koratala Siva had recently shared that his film will cater to a pan-Indian audience. The makers have roped in renowned composer Anirudh Ravichander to score the music of NTR 30.

Meanwhile, ardent fans are excited to know about the release date of NTR 30. This Koratala Siva directorial is said to be slated for a May 19 release next year. The date was finalized keeping in mind Jr NTR’s 40th birthday. However, no official confirmation regarding the same has been shared by the makers. Touted to be a commercial mass entertainer, NTR 30 is produced by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here