Keerthy Suresh To Star In KGF Makers’ Upcoming Tamil Film Raghuthata

Keerthy Suresh is a celebrated face in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema. She has carved a niche for herself in the South film industry with her stupendous performances in several popular films, including Ring Master, Rajinimurugan, Remo, Bairavaa, Mahanati Sarkar, Annaatthe and Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Keerthy is on a roll lately with a host of movies in the pipeline. Now, yet another project starring her in the lead role has been announced.

The actress recently teamed up with the makers of the KGF film franchise, Hombale Films, for a Tamil film, titled Raghuthata. The upcoming film will be directed by debutant director Suman Kumar. The production house recently made the announcement by unveiling the poster of the Tamil film. On December 4, Hombale Films shared a graphic poster of Raghuthata on Twitter and wrote, “Because the revolution begins at home.”

Keerthy Suresh kickstarted her career as a child artist. She bagged her first role as a leading actress in the 2013 Malayalam movie Geethaanjali, written and directed by Abhilash Nair and Priyadarshan, respectively. The actress made her Tamil debut in the 2015 film Idhu Enna Maayam, followed by her Telugu debut in the 2016 film Nenu Sailaja.

Meanwhile, Keerthy will next be seen in the Telugu-language action drama film Dasara, written and directed by Srikanth Odela. Apart from Dasara, she also has director Meher Ramesh’s Bhola Shankar in her kitty. The film is an official remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam. Besides her, the film also stars Chiranjeevi and Tamannaah in the lead roles.

Keerthy will also be seen in two upcoming Tamil films, namely Maamannan and Siren. The actress will share the screen space with Fahadh Faasil and Udhayanidhi Stalin in the political thriller Maamannan. And, she will star opposite Jayaram Ravi in Siren.

Read all the Latest Movies News here